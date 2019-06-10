Local obituaries for Monday, June 10
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Banks, Wendell
Bentzel, Gladys
Chronister, Dale
Crebs, Virginia
Crews, David
Zutell, Norma
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/06/10/local-obituaries-monday-june-10/1402766001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.