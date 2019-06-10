Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Sarah (Tyson) and Robert Tompkins: of Airville, June 5, a daughter.

Lisa (Alimenti) and Jacob Nykaza: of New Feedom, June 9, a daughter.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/06/10/births-tuesday-june-11/1413114001/