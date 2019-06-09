Fallen tree on electrical wires closes road in Chanceford Township
Gipe Road in Chanceford Township is closed between the intersection of Glen Allen School and Hilltop roads and Enfield Road after a tree fell on electrical wires, a York County 911 dispatcher said.
About 25 customers in Chanceford Township are without power, according to the Met-Ed website.
Met-Ed estimates power will be restored around 5 p.m., per the company's website.
More: Coroner ID's motorcyclist killed Thursday night in Dover Township
More: York City Police suspect three hurt in Saturday shooting
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/06/09/fallen-tree-electrical-wires-closes-road-chanceford-township/1402732001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.