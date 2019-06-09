Gipe Road in Chanceford Township is closed between the intersection of Glen Allen School and Hilltop roads and Enfield Road after a tree fell on electrical wires, a York County 911 dispatcher said. (Photo: Google Maps)

About 25 customers in Chanceford Township are without power, according to the Met-Ed website.

Met-Ed estimates power will be restored around 5 p.m., per the company's website.

