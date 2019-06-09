Births for Monday, June 10
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Autumn and William Haskett: of York, June 5, a son.
Jenna (Smith) and Dustin Wagnon: of Dover, June 6, a daughter.
Hien Vo and Anh Vu: of York, June 6, a son.
Amanda Zimmerman and Ryan Kinslow: of Manchester, June 6, a son.
Courtney (Abbott) and Lemuel Burke: of Hanover, June 7th a son.
Jolene (Symonds) and Jason Nusom: of York Haven, June 7, a daughter.
Michelle (Arnold) and Jacob Kelliher: of Jonestown, June 7, a daughter.
Laura (Mercado) and Benjamin Davis: of Shrewsbury, June 7, a son.
Virginia (Bollis) and Jeremy Clegg: of York, June 7, a son.
Karli (Chinault) and Justin Seager: of York, June 7, a daughter.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/06/09/births-monday-june-10/1402737001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.