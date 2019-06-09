LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Autumn and William Haskett: of York, June 5, a son.

Jenna (Smith) and Dustin Wagnon: of Dover, June 6, a daughter.

Hien Vo and Anh Vu: of York, June 6, a son.

Amanda Zimmerman and Ryan Kinslow: of Manchester, June 6, a son.

Courtney (Abbott) and Lemuel Burke: of Hanover, June 7th a son.

Jolene (Symonds) and Jason Nusom: of York Haven, June 7, a daughter.    

Michelle (Arnold) and Jacob Kelliher: of Jonestown, June 7, a daughter. 

Laura (Mercado) and Benjamin Davis: of Shrewsbury, June 7, a son.

Virginia (Bollis) and Jeremy Clegg: of York, June 7, a son.

Karli (Chinault) and Justin Seager: of York, June 7, a daughter.

