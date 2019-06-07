Welcome to Friday!

It's supposed to be less humid than the last couple of days, but the sun won't be out as much either. The temperature will rise from the high 60s into the mid 80s in the afternoon to settle in the high 70s. It should be a beautiful night.

Take a look at some new stories:

Mike Pence makes a stop at a local York plant yesterday to speak about the USMCA.

A motorcyclist died from a crash in Dover Township on Thursday.

Stoverstown beats Vikings on Thursday continuing their legacy this season.

At least 6 years in prison for a registered sex offender.

The third hearing for York's potential high-voltage power line will take place later this month.

A 25-year-old woman committed suicide, and if the internet assisted her, should they be prosecuted?

Two York County bridges will be closing for repairs this month.

In softball, Delone Catholic looses to Bloomsberg in the quarterfinal on Thursday.

Other happenings?

A 62-year-old York City woman was attacked by a patient in York Hospital.

Season 3 of "The Handmaid's Tale" premiered last night bringing more to the controversy.

A Spring Grove High School graduate just did the fastest butterfly swim at the 2019 FINA Champions Swim Series in the world.

A 14-year-old boy was robbed outside a Turkey Hill on Tuesday.

Many changes coming to Walmart with the new option of grocery delivery in select cities starting in the fall.

For Americans, the TV is now second best with more people choosing to spend their time on mobile devices.

