The Salvation Army York, in a new partnership with Feed the Children and Price Rite Marketplace, will provide 800 hungry York families with food.

Families who register can receive a 25-pound box of food, a 15-pound box of other essentials and additional items.

Families must be pre-registered in order to receive food.

Registration will take place at the Hannah Penn K-8 Gymnasium Lobby, located at 415 E. Boundary Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 10 through June 14.

Attendees should be expected to bring a photo ID, proof of York County residence, Social Security Cards for all members of the household and the proof of age for all children of the household.

The food distribution event will take place on from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 27 at the Price Rite Marketplace, located at 2142 S. Queen St.

Residents must present a voucher given during registration in order to receive food.

Price Rite Marketplace has contributed over 1.7 million pounds of food since partnering with Feed the Children in 201

