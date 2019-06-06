Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Jaleesa (Andrade) and David Jules: of York, June 4, a son.

Elicia (Anderson) and Johnny Claffey: of Seven Valleys, June 5, a daughter.

Marla (McDaniel) and Matthew Graham: of York,, June 5, a son.

Ann (Funkhouser) and Christopher Hied: of Shrewsbury, June 5, twin daughters.

