Railroad crossing on North Hills Road to close June 14
A railroad crossing in York County will be closed for a few days due to construction repairs, officials said.
The crossing on North Hills Road in Springettsbury Township is scheduled to close at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 14. It slated to reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, June 17, according to officials.
Mike Crochunis, a PennDOT spokesman, said the detour routes use Market Street, Route 30 and Route 24, Mount Zion Road.
