PennDOT (Photo: Submitted photo)

A railroad crossing in York County will be closed for a few days due to construction repairs, officials said.

The crossing on North Hills Road in Springettsbury Township is scheduled to close at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 14. It slated to reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, June 17, according to officials.

Mike Crochunis, a PennDOT spokesman, said the detour routes use Market Street, Route 30 and Route 24, Mount Zion Road.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/06/05/railroad-crossing-closure-slated-north-hills-road/1332040001/