Starting Wednesday night, PennDOT will make a long-term traffic pattern change on westbound Route 851 between Wolfe Road and Interstate 83, according to a news release.

A portion of Route 851 westbound will become a single lane and shift to the center turn lane to allow for construction on the road.

The construction project aims to "improve and reconstruct" a new interchange at I-83 Exit 4, Shrewsbury.

These changes include replacing I-83 bridges both northbound and southbound and widening Route 851 to four lanes.

Travelers should expect to encounter these changes on I-83 in either direction between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. PennDOT advises drivers to plan for additional travel time or seek an alternate route.

