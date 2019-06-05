Share This Story!
Portion of Route 851 reduced to single lane for construction, PennDOT says
Starting Wednesday night, PennDOT will make a long-term traffic pattern change on westbound Route 851 between Wolfe Road and Interstate 83, according to a news release.
A portion of Route 851 westbound will become a single lane and shift to the center turn lane to allow for construction on the road.
The construction project aims to "improve and reconstruct" a new interchange at I-83 Exit 4, Shrewsbury.
These changes include replacing I-83 bridges both northbound and southbound and widening Route 851 to four lanes.
Travelers should expect to encounter these changes on I-83 in either direction between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. PennDOT advises drivers to plan for additional travel time or seek an alternate route.
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.
