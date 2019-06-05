Buy Photo Vice President Mike Pence rallies with senate candidate Lou Barletta during a stop at Lancaster Airport in Lititz Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Pence was joined by Republican incumbent candidates Scott Perry and Lloyd Smucker during the event. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to York County to tout the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement amid backlash from GOP senators and the president’s declining poll numbers in the state.

Pence will speak at 3:40 p.m. to workers at JLS Automation in Springettsbury Township. Afterward, he will be heading to the Republican Party of Pennsylvania state dinner in Camp Hill.

A Pence spokesman said he will be touching on the trade pact and other matters, but she declined to go into further detail.

President Trump, along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and then-Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, signed the deal last year.

However, no Legislature has yet passed the agreement that was drafted to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump has said allowed the other members to take advantage of the U.S.

The U.S. earlier this month dropped its aluminum and steel tariffs on the countries, but the president now plans to place a 5% tariff on Mexican imports beginning next week in response to Central American immigration. That would gradually increase to 25%.

Lawmakers of both parties have voiced opposition to the move, with some asserting it could weaken the chances of the trade agreement receiving congressional approval. Mexico has also proposed levying their own tariffs on the U.S. in response.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania, last week joined the opposition by calling the tariffs harmful to U.S. consumers.

“The president’s use of tax hikes on Americans as a tool to affect change in Mexican policy is misguided," Toomey said in a new release. "It is past time for Congress to step up and reassert its constitutional responsibility on tariffs."

Local business leaders have also condemned the tariffs, emphasizing the impact on U.S. consumers and local industries like manufacturing and agriculture.

The Trump campaign has been hitting key states that the president won in 2016 but are expected to become more problematic next year. The Morning Consult shows as of Wednesday Trump’s net approval has decreased 7%.

The polling aggregation website Real Clear Politics also reports Trump is averaging a 43.8% approval rating compared to a 53.2% disapproval rating.

Unlike the visit to JLS Automation, The GOP dinner is open to the public. Tickets are available at https://secure.anedot.com/republican-party-of-pennsylvania/c701076c0b5bd1c5bd784

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

