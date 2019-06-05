Welcome to Wednesday!

The weather is predicted to be hot but cloudy during the day with rain showers and thunder storms tonight night. By noon, the temperature will be in the low 80s cooling slightly into the low 70s by 7 p.m. bringing heavy rain and likely thunderstorms.

Fresh new stories:

Walmart employees can now go to college free of debt.

York Catholic girls' lacrosse team lost a game on Tuesday that would have led to their first state final.

A 52-year-old Newberry Township man was killed when he ran his tractor-trailer into a school bus this morning.

"Dark Phoenix" or the last X-Men movie review.

In baseball, Stewartstown beat East Prospect on Tuesday despite not hitting in the first 7 innings.

A 34-year-old Hanover man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for stabbing his girlfriend's father.

If budget setbacks impact renovations with the Yorktowne Hotel, it could cost the deal with Hilton.

York Suburban boys' volleyball team pulls a win over Manheim Central on Tuesday.

What else is going on?

Food inspections for York County have been under way - here are the results.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey says Trump's increase in taxes to change Mexico's policies is "misguided."

The plans for the creation of a mini-casino are still waiting gambling licence approval.

Police chased a 20-year-old Fairview Township man reaching speeds up to 140 mph last Thursday.

York County high school graduations will be photographed by The Dispatch, so check it out.

