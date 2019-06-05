LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Cristina (McMillan) and Mason Millen: of York, June 3, a daughter.

Raquel (Burkins) and Justin Blackson: of Stewartstown, June 4, a daughter.

Rashida (Jefferson) and Graham Laurence: of York, June 4, twin daughters.

