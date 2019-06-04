Buy Photo The York Galleria Mall, Tuesday, February 5, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Penn National's proposal for a mini-casino at York Galleria remains on hold as state regulators grapple with an entirely new type of gambling licence.

The proposed mini-casino in Springettsbury would be among the first test of Pennsylvania's 2017 expansion of gambling laws to allow up to 10 permits for category four "satellite casinos."

Noting the mini-casino licensing process is a "first for everybody," the state Gaming Control Board's approval process is moving slower than usual, said Jeff Morris, a spokesman for Penn National.

The fact that Penn National's mini-casino would be placed in a mall — also a new development — is adding to the delay, said Richard McGarvey, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

The company submitted its application to the PGCB on Sept. 12.

As of Monday, Penn National was waiting for confirmation of a scheduled date for its presentation with PGCB.

McGarvey said while each "category" of casino cannot be compared due to factors making the process for license authentication different, the approval process typically takes a year.

For example, category one casinos — "racinos," or horse racing — received licenses sooner due to factors that eliminated the "competitive process" associated with choosing a location, as horse racing tracks were already built at locations looking to receive licenses, McGarvey explained.

McGarvey said he expects Penn National to receive its license by year's end.

Three other category 4 casinos are also pending approval from the PGCB, located in Derry Township in Westmoreland County, New Castle in Lawrence County and South Newton Township in Cumberland County.

Morris said if the license gets approved, Penn National would begin construction "as soon as possible," with an estimated timeline of 12 to 18 months for completion.

The $120 million project would overhaul a former Sears, officials have said.

Once opened, the mini-casino would create about 200 jobs, Morris said.

Satellite casinos, more commonly known as mini-casinos, can operate 300 to 750 slot machines and up to 30 table games, according to PA Online Casino.

Penn National selected the Galleria as the site of the first mini-casino in September 2018. The company bid the highest, $50 million, to place a casino in York County.

Although Springettsbury Township did not want to be considered for a mini-casino site, it later accepted the offer.

Following Springettsbury Township's decision to allow for the construction of a casino, mixed opinions from residents were heard loud and clear at a public hearing in July 2018.

