Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Christina Yori and Alex Orwig: of York, June 1, a son.
Heather (Gibbs) and Michael Ocasio: of York, June 1, a son.
Erica (Gladfelter) and Zachary Ness: of Mount Wolf, June 2, a son.
Erica Smith and Geoffrey Leeper: of Hanover, June 3, a son.
Sierra Noel and Clayton Graff: of Red Lion, June 3, a son.
