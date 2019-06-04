LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Christina Yori and Alex Orwig: of York, June 1, a son.

Heather (Gibbs) and Michael Ocasio: of York, June 1, a son.

Erica (Gladfelter) and Zachary Ness: of Mount Wolf, June 2, a son.

Erica Smith and Geoffrey Leeper: of Hanover, June 3, a son.

Sierra Noel and Clayton Graff: of Red Lion, June 3, a son.

