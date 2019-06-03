Buy Photo Sisters Beverly Botterbusch of Manchester Township, left, and Shirley Wilt of Newberry Township chat while watching the shuffleboard competition during the York County Senior Games at Central York High School Wednesday, June 20, 2018. The annual senior games are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York County Area Agency on Aging is offering free classes to older residents on the subjects of managing diabetes and preventing falls.

Diabetes: In "Living Well with Diabetes," participants will learn skills such as healthy eating, monitoring blood sugar, skin care and foot care and reducing stress, among others.

Attendees will also be given a free copy of the book "Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions, 4th Edition" and a relaxation audio recording.

The diabetes classes are open to all York County residents age 60 or older who are either living with diabetes or caring for someone else who has the disease.

"Living Well with Diabetes" will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, July 17 through Aug. 21, at the York County 911 Center, 120 Davies Drive in Springettsbury Township.

Registration is required, and participants are asked to attend all classes if possible. To sign up, call Megan Craley at 717-771-9610.

Balance: “A Matter of Balance" is designed for adults age 60 or older who are concerned about falling, whether they've fallen in the past or they want to avoid a fall in the future.

The class is also ideal for those who want to improve their balance, strength and flexibility. The program will cover how to view falls as controllable, make positive changes to reduce fall risks in the home and set goals for increasing activity.

Space is limited, and registration is required. Participants are asked to attend all classes if possible.

“A Matter of Balance" will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Fridays, July 10 to Aug. 2, at the Normandie Ridge Community Room, 1700 Normandie Drive in West Manchester Township.

To register, call 717-718-2912.

