After only about six months under new ownership, the former Accomac Inn restaurant in Hellam Township is for sale again.

Accomac Ferry Dock LLC bought the historic property for $1 million in December, a couple of months after the restaurant shut down, but the new owner is dealing with health issues and can no longer commit to redeveloping the property, said John O. Birkeland of ROCK Commercial Real Estate.

Birkeland said he's been "inundated" with phone calls from interested buyers.

"It’s at a very aggressive price point," he said.

The $530,000 sale price includes the 16,502-square-foot building, a 4,000-square-foot warehouse, the overall 7.9-acre property and all furniture, fixtures and equipment.

The building alone is worth $538,690, and the land is worth $220,290, for a total assessed value of about $759,000, according to York County's online property records.

When the Accomac Inn closed in late October 2018, the 6330 River Drive property had been on the market for about 10 months.

Employees said at the time they weren't given any official notice, and it reportedly took about two months for them to receive their final paychecks.

The new owners were exploring a number of potential uses for the space, from a bed and breakfast and yoga studio to a sustainable food service, recreational and educational space.

