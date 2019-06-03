Buy Photo Crystal Myers, right, fishes with her granddaughter Cassidy Myers, 5, at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Wednesday, April 20, 2016. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Welcome to a new week!

Monday's weather is expected to be noticeably cooler than the muggy hot temps from last week. The warmest part of the day is predicted to be from 3 to 5 p.m., with a high in the low 70s. Even though the breeze makes it feel cooler, the sun will be out and shining today.

Here's a sampling of new stories:

The Accomac Inn is for sale after only six months of operating with a new owner.

A York Township man involved in a fatal wreck on Interstate 83 late last month was accused of stabbing his wife and mother-in-law on Saturday as the family watched a movie.

Environmental services staff, technicians, nurses, food service workers, pharmacists and lab workers will be highlighted at the UPMC Memorial's job fair at the Wyndham Garden York on Wednesday.

The woman who provided alcohol to teenagers leading to their death was taken to jail on Friday for the two months prior to sentencing.

While visiting his a family in York City, a Florida boy was stabbed and later died.

A total of three York County boys' volleyball teams have made it to the state semifinals taking place at Red Lion on Tuesday.

The community reflects on mass shootings to bring support to those impacted.

So, what happened this weekend?

Over the last few days, you probably wondered "why is traffic so bad?" That's because it was York's 46th Annual Street Rod Nationals.

Eastern York's softball team won the District 3 Class 4-A championship on Friday making it the first in its' history.

West York firefighters receive high praise for saving kids and salvaging house in a fire on Friday.

Family and friends enjoyed a day outside on Saturday at Paulus Mount Airy Orchards' Strawberry Festival.

In racing, Danny Dietrich pulled a win over his competitors, Dylan Cisney and Brian Monteith, at the Williams Grove Speedway this weekend.

