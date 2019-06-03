Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Alexzandrea Hoff and Ethan Strawbridge: of Spring Grove, March 31, a son.

Amber (Alvarez) and Jason Lewis: of Dover, May 31, a son.

Danielys Rodriguez and Justin Artis: of York, June 1, a son.

Emily (Moore) and Jonathan Smeltzer: of Fawn Grove, June 1, a daughter.

Karie Kosicki and Zachary DeGroft: of New Oxford, June 1, a daughter.

Danielle (Heffron) and Cameron Derr: of Dallastown, June 1, a daughter.

