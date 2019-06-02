A Red Lion firefighter died and his passenger was injured over the weekend after the man lost control of his motorcycle on a Maryland road, according to Maryland State Police.

John Smith, 26, was riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle a little after 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1, on Susquehanna River Road, north of Canal Road, in Cecil County, when he tried to pass an unloaded school bus and lost control of the bike, police said in a news release.

Smith had been a volunteer firefighter with Leo Fire Co. in Red Lion since June 2016, according to a post on the fire company's Facebook page Sunday.

The Harley went off the road, and Smith and his passenger, 24-year-old Brittny Winter of Fawn Grove, were both thrown from the motorcycle, police said.

Winter was airlifted to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where she's receiving treatment for her injuries, police said. Smith was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital in Harford County, Maryland, where he later died.

Susquehanna River Road was closed for about three hours, and the Maryland State Police are investigating the crash.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996-7800. When calling, refer to case No. 19MSP022995.

More: Stewartstown man dies two weeks after Windsor Twp. crash

More: Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Lower Windsor Twp. crash

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/06/02/red-lion-man-killed-fawn-grove-woman-injured-maryland-motorcycle-crash/1323087001/