A boy involved in a York City stabbing earlier Saturday morning died at York Hospital about 3:15 a.m., according to a news release from the York County Coroner's Office.

The stabbing occurred at a residence near the 1000 block of East Philadelphia Street in York City at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, the coroner's report states.

A juvenile male — whose name and age will be released after family is notified — was critically injured and taken to York Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 3:17 a.m., according to the coroner's office.

An autopsy is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. The cause of death will be determined following the autopsy, and additional information will be released at that time, according to the report.

York City Police Department is investigating, the coroner's office states.

