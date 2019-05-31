Buy Photo Rowan Komsa, 5, of Seven Valleys, has one for the road after picking cherries at Brown's Orchards and Farm Market with his family Monday, June 26, 2017. The farm has sweet and tart cherries, blueberries, black and red raspberries and some strawberries available for picking according Pick-Your-Own lead Garrett Schoonover. He said the peaches will be ready in a week or two. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Beatles may be singing about strawberry fields forever, but one local "pick-your-own" strawberry farm is closing its fields for the summer.

Brown's Orchards & Farm Market announced on Thursday that its pick-your-own strawberry fields will be closed for the summer.

Linda Gallagher, marketing director for Brown's Orchards, said due to storms and hail that affected crops last year, the farm needed to replant strawberries, resulting in them not reaching full maturity yet.

Despite this, Gallagher said Brown's Orchards' blueberry, cherry and raspberry picking will be ready by mid-June, though the exact date will all depend on "mother nature."

"Colter Hash, 5, of Spring Garden Township picks blueberries at Brown's Orchards Thursday, July 23, 2015. His mother Angela Klinefelter said they planned to use them for baking and freezing. Times for blueberry picking are Wednesday through Friday 8 a.m.-noon and 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.-noon. Bill Kalina - bkalina@yorkdispatch.com" (Photo: "Bill Kalina", "The York Dispatch")

Brown's Orchards, located at 8892 Susquehanna Trail S., will be open for pick-your-own on Thursday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Despite storms this week causing extensive damage to York County, Paulus Mt. Airy Orchards has been "pretty fortunate," said Owner Karen Paulus.

Citing hail as one of the bigger enemies for crops, Paulus said besides some rain, they haven't had too many problems.

Paulus Mt. Airy Orchards, located at 522 E. Mt. Airy Rd., began this season's pick-your-own strawberries May 25.

It's open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. There is no pick-your-own on Sundays. Strawberries are $2.49 per pound.

Buy Photo Lonna Axe of Red Lion picks blueberries with her grandchildren Miles, 6, and Matilyn Kessler, both of Dallastown, at Brown's Orchards and Farm Market Monday, June 26, 2017. The farm has sweet and tart cherries, blueberries, black and red raspberries and some strawberries available for picking according Pick-Your-Own lead Garrett Schoonover. He said the peaches will be ready in a week or two. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

In order to control situations of bad weather, Paulus said the farm places plant cloths atop the patches ahead of time.

Lora Hartzell, the owner of Barefoot Farm, also that hail is one of the worst hindrances to strawberry crops, but has "been blessed" to not have any with the recent storms.

Barefoot Farm, at 6621 Bluebird Ln,, opened their strawberry fields for picking just after Memorial Day.

With strawberries sold at $2.75 per quart, Barefoot Farm's hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.

