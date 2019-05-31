LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

UPMC Memorial will be hosting a job fair at the Wyndham Garden Hotel on June 5. 

The new hospital is looking to hire environmental services staff, technicians, nurses, food service workers, pharmacists and lab workers.

A complete list of available jobs can be viewed on the UPMC Memorial website.

There will be two times interested candidates can attend, at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Applicants can register to attend the job fair on the UPMC website. 

“If you are looking to take your career to the next level, this special event offers a glimpse of the new hospital – and the future of health care in York County,” said Shayla Thompson, director of talent acquisition. 

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at  @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/05/31/upmc-memorial-hosting-job-fair/1275563001/