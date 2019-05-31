Buy Photo An ambulance arrives at the scene after a school bus crash at the intersection of Maryland and Belvidere avenues in York City Thursday, March 28, 2019. The bus was transporting students from the high school to the Edgar Fahs Smith STEAM Academy when it was involved in a crash. Six William Penn High School students were taken to the hospital with injuries. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

UPMC Memorial will be hosting a job fair at the Wyndham Garden Hotel on June 5.

The new hospital is looking to hire environmental services staff, technicians, nurses, food service workers, pharmacists and lab workers.

A complete list of available jobs can be viewed on the UPMC Memorial website.

There will be two times interested candidates can attend, at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Applicants can register to attend the job fair on the UPMC website.

“If you are looking to take your career to the next level, this special event offers a glimpse of the new hospital – and the future of health care in York County,” said Shayla Thompson, director of talent acquisition.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/05/31/upmc-memorial-hosting-job-fair/1275563001/