York County Sheriff Rich Keuerleber's bid for a fourth term will, again, go through challenger Shane Becker in November.

This month, Keuerleber narrowly defeated Becker in the GOP primary, garnering 52% of the vote.

But Becker, a deputy in Adams County, also mounted a write-in bid in the Democratic primary. Becker needed 250 write-ins to secure that party's line on Nov. 5. He received 435, said York County election chief Nikki Suchanic on Friday.

"I was not surprised at all," Becker said Friday of the results. "This was exactly what I expected."

Becker took aim at Keuerleber's management style in the lead up to the March primary. He left the York County Sheriff's Office this past year specifically to run against Keuerleber, he said.

On Friday, Becker predicted he will receive bipartisan support in the municipal elections, pulling from his Republican base, while drawing Democrats and independents.

"I heard that he was running, that's his right to do that," Keuerleber said Friday.

Keuerleber said said he's confident heading in the November rematch.

"The accomplishments speak for itself," Keuerleber said of his time in office.

Rivera takes city council: York City Council member H. Michael Buckingham's bid for a full term ended on Friday, when county elections officials announced he did not receive enough write-in votes to secure the GOP line in November.

That means challenger Lou Rivera will assume the post come January.

"I'm excited that we're able to move forward with the election and not have to drag this out into November," Rivera said.

Earlier this month, council members Sandie Walker and Edquina Washington topped the Democratic primary. Rivera finished third in the race for three open seats.

Buckingham, who was appointed in 2018, needed 100 write-ins to secure the Republican line in November. He received 63.

Buckingham was not immediately available Friday for comment.

No Republicans are running for City Council.

