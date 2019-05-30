Local obituaries for Thursday, May 30
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Attig, Carol
Gladfelter, Waldo
Good, Neal
Grove, George
Harris, Lloyd
Harris, Mark
Hoover, Deborah
Hutchinson, Mark
Kitner, James
Kline, Joan
Knarr, Dorothy
Kuhn, Tina
Liebgott, Benjamin
Maloy, Cassa
March, Doris
Miller, Robert
Prendergast, Michael
Russell, DeEtta
Snider, Jessica
Snider, Jessica
Stahle, Wayne
Witmer, Audrey
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/05/30/local-obituaries-thursday-may-30/1278089001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.