York County WIC has openings for new participants
Mothers and young children in York County who are in need of supplemental food and nutrition education can now apply to the Women, Infants and Children program through the Community Progress Council.
In celebration of WIC Month in Pennsylvania, the council is accepting new participants in the program. Last year, WIC served more than 8,000 individuals throughout the county, according to a news release.
Appointments are available at clinics in York City, Hanover, Shrewsbury, Lewisberry, Delta, Red Lion, Dover and Dillsburg, the release states.
New Hope Ministries, 135 Baltimore St., in Hanover, has newly expanded hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday (closed for lunch noon-12:50 p.m.) and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month (closed for lunch 1-1:50 p.m.)
WIC offers support such as healthy foods, breastfeeding support, free health screenings and information and referrals to other services.
The USDA-funded program serves pregnant and breastfeeding women, mothers who have given birth within the past six months and children up to 5 years old. Eligibility is based on income, residency and medical or dietary needs.
To see guidelines for eligibility or begin an online application, visit PAWIC.com or call the Community Progress Council at 717-843-7942.
