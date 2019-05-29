The Uptown York Rotary Club was a key sponsor for Squash Hunger, a project of the York County Food Alliance and host partner Seventh & George. Hundreds of volunteers gathered during the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend to process squash into 260 gallons of soup, which was shared with food pantries, WIC, Head Start, and transitional housing and school backpack programs. In addition to monetary sponsorship, 13 members of the club processed squash for their Second Saturday service project on Jan. 14. Pictured at the event is Joseph Calabretta, club treasurer. (Photo: Submitted)

Mothers and young children in York County who are in need of supplemental food and nutrition education can now apply to the Women, Infants and Children program through the Community Progress Council.

In celebration of WIC Month in Pennsylvania, the council is accepting new participants in the program. Last year, WIC served more than 8,000 individuals throughout the county, according to a news release.

Appointments are available at clinics in York City, Hanover, Shrewsbury, Lewisberry, Delta, Red Lion, Dover and Dillsburg, the release states.

New Hope Ministries, 135 Baltimore St., in Hanover, has newly expanded hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday (closed for lunch noon-12:50 p.m.) and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month (closed for lunch 1-1:50 p.m.)

More: York's Community Progress Council wins state 'Best Agency Award'

WIC offers support such as healthy foods, breastfeeding support, free health screenings and information and referrals to other services.

The USDA-funded program serves pregnant and breastfeeding women, mothers who have given birth within the past six months and children up to 5 years old. Eligibility is based on income, residency and medical or dietary needs.

To see guidelines for eligibility or begin an online application, visit PAWIC.com or call the Community Progress Council at 717-843-7942.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/05/29/york-county-wic-has-openings-new-participants/1269506001/