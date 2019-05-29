Buy Photo Kathryn Arnold and her husband James Wilson operate an AirBnB in Spring Garden Twp. She was discovered by the township's zoning officer as a host on AirBnB's website. Since then, she has influenced the township's ordinance affecting its change to include 'bed and breakfast' as legal operators in the township. Monday, February 18, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County will receive a small boost in tax revenue thanks to a recent state law regulating online booking websites for overnight accommodations, most notably Airbnb.

Airbnb, a digital home-sharing platform that allows everyday people to advertise and rent their homes for short-term accommodations, cut a check for $2,893 to York County to cover the county's 5% hotel room tax for the month of April.

"The law requires that the booking agent pay us," said Barbara Bair, York County treasurer. "How they work that out with their clients is pretty much their business."

The state General Assembly adopted Act 109 in October, which updated tourism and hotel occupancy tax regulations to address online booking agents that collect payments from customers on behalf of independent room rental operators.

The law took effect in January, and the York County commissioners amended the local hotel tax ordinance in May to reflect the change.

Before that, Airbnb wasn't collecting and paying the tax, officials said.

Bair said individual operators who rent their homes on Airbnb won't be required to collect and pay the 5% tax themselves because Airbnb will be the conduit.

Although the updated law will yield new tax revenue, the county still has no way to verify and record the number of properties within the county that are advertised on the site.

Even if an employee were able to sit down and troll the Airbnb website looking for every York County property, there would be no way to verify the exact location or the identities of the operators, Bair said.

"The simple reason for that is, when you go onto a site like this, it doesn’t even tell you the exact location," she said. "It doesn’t tell you the owner’s name."

Those details are only available to Airbnb users after they've paid for a reservation.

But there is legislation pending in the state House of Representatives that would require all Airbnb operators to register with the state and share their rental information with the treasury departments in their respective counties.

House Bill 787, sponsored by Republican Rep. Doyle Heffley, will not likely come up for vote until after June, said Mike Straub, spokesman for Rep. Bryan Cutler, the Republican leader in the House.

An earlier form of the legislation, HB 1810, passed the House in a 177-14 vote in the 2018-19 session, and Straub said the new measure would likely have similar support.

Airbnb has reportedly been clashing with the traditional hotel industry and local governments for years, with the hotel lobby claiming the home-sharing startup gets a free pass on collecting occupancy taxes and complying with zoning and safety regulations.

