Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station (Photo: submitted)

Exelon Generation will be testing its emergency warning siren system on Wednesday, June 5 — one of two semiannual tests scheduled for June and December, according to a news release.

At about 1 p.m. Wednesday, there will be a full-volume test of 97 sirens within a 10-mile radius of Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located on the west bank of the Conowingo Pond in York County, the release states.

The station's two nuclear reactors began operating commercially in 1974 and now power more than 2.7 million homes and businesses.

Exelon's sirens — activated by county emergency management authorities — warn residents to tune into a local radio or TV emergency alert broadcast station and are not a signal to evacuate, the release states.

The sirens can be used in any emergency, including severe weather.

