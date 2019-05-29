CLOSE Workers inspect damage at Trinity Excavating Inc. in North Codorus Township after a storm Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert, 717-505-5449/@DispatchDawn

Updated 6:47 p.m.: Med-Ed is reporting about 14,000 customers in York County are without power, with 2,200 affected in Penn Township, and more than 1,000 affected in York City, Dover Township and Dover and Hanover boroughs.

The following areas have reported damage or traffic hazards:

Trees down blocking the southbound lanes of I-83 near the Leaders Heights Road exit.

Winterstown Road, South Duke Street and Park Street near Red Lion is closed.

Trees down blocking the roadway in 400 block of South Duke Street in York City.

Structure fire reported in 1000 block of East Philadelphia Street in York City

East Berlin Road near Canal Road is shut down in Paradise Township.

Trees down on structures in 400 block of Smith Street in York City.

This list will be updated as reports come in.

Buy Photo A tree is toppled on a car in the 400 block of West Market Street Wednesday, May 29, 2019. John Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Earlier: Multiple trees and wires are down on roadways after high winds barreled across York County.

Initial reports indicate there are trees down blocking the roadway on Interstate 83 southbound near the Leaders Heights Road exit.

East Berlin Road near Canal Road is also shut down in Paradise Township.

York County 911 is operating under emergency conditions, and York County remains under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:45 p.m. and a tornado watch until 8 p.m.

Check back for updates.

CLOSE Emergency workers deal with a downed tree in North Codorus Township after a Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert, 717-505-5449/@DispatchDawn

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/05/29/multiple-trees-multiple-trees-and-wires-down-roads-band-wires-down-roads-blocked-across-york-county/1279223001/