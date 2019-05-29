Burger King, Royal Farms development underway in Springettsbury Twp.
A seven-acre development project in Springettsbury Township that will include a new Burger King, Mattress Warehouse and Royal Farms could be completed by year's end.
The new project, which will be built at the intersection of Mount Zion Road and Concord Road, is spearheaded by Quattro Development LLC with help from Stewart & Tate Construction of York.
Rob Walters, the co-owner of Quattro Development, said a Miller's Ale House is also expected to be constructed, though a deal has yet to be finalized. Originally, the supermarket company Lidl was also expected to be part of the project, though pulled it out of the plan.
Royal Farms, which has already undergone construction, is expected to be finished by early October.
Additionally, Burger King is scheduled to be completed by Thanksgiving, and Mattress Warehouse is slated to open at the end of this year or beginning of 2020, said Walters.
In anticipation of impending traffic concerns, Walters said a traffic study was conducted and changes were made to roads.
A right-hand turn lane was added to Mount Zion Road, and a portion of Concord Road will be widened, he said.
Ben Marchant, the Springettsbury Township manager, said he thinks the development project will be a "good thing for the economy," as it will provide additional services, opportunities and amenities.
Marchant said he hasn't heard any negative feedback from the community — only positive comments regarding Royal Farms and its chicken.
Previously, the land was occupied by two buildings that housed a boat sales lot and Marketing Works, Marchant said.
The redevelopment project was four years in the making, Walters said.
