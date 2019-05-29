In this Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, photo, a customer picks up an order at a Burger King drive-thru in Miami. Burger King is adding spicy nuggets to its menu and firing up a rivalry with burger chain Wendyâs, which pulled the peppery snack from most of its restaurants earlier in 2017. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz) (Photo: Alan Diaz / AP)

A seven-acre development project in Springettsbury Township that will include a new Burger King, Mattress Warehouse and Royal Farms could be completed by year's end.

The new project, which will be built at the intersection of Mount Zion Road and Concord Road, is spearheaded by Quattro Development LLC with help from Stewart & Tate Construction of York.

Rob Walters, the co-owner of Quattro Development, said a Miller's Ale House is also expected to be constructed, though a deal has yet to be finalized. Originally, the supermarket company Lidl was also expected to be part of the project, though pulled it out of the plan.

Royal Farms, which has already undergone construction, is expected to be finished by early October.

Additionally, Burger King is scheduled to be completed by Thanksgiving, and Mattress Warehouse is slated to open at the end of this year or beginning of 2020, said Walters.

More: Fat Daddy's liquor license transfer approved by council inaction

More: Springettsbury supervisor: Community key to economic development

In anticipation of impending traffic concerns, Walters said a traffic study was conducted and changes were made to roads.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-559-3520. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

A right-hand turn lane was added to Mount Zion Road, and a portion of Concord Road will be widened, he said.

Ben Marchant, the Springettsbury Township manager, said he thinks the development project will be a "good thing for the economy," as it will provide additional services, opportunities and amenities.

Marchant said he hasn't heard any negative feedback from the community — only positive comments regarding Royal Farms and its chicken.

Previously, the land was occupied by two buildings that housed a boat sales lot and Marketing Works, Marchant said.

The redevelopment project was four years in the making, Walters said.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/05/29/burger-king-royal-farms-development-under-way-springettsbury-twp/1262246001/