Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Machaela Vaught and Ian Johnson: of Delta , May 27, a daughter.

Randi (McCurry) and Cory Snyder: of Felton, May 28, a son.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/05/29/births-thursday-may-30/1277997001/