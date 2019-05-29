Share This Story!
Births for Thursday, May 30
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Machaela Vaught and Ian Johnson: of Delta , May 27, a daughter.
Randi (McCurry) and Cory Snyder: of Felton, May 28, a son.
