Marcus Manuel Nolasco-Gutierrez (Photo: Submitted)

York City Police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened two women and damaged their car about two months ago.

Marcus Manuel Nolasco-Gutierrez is wanted on charges of making terroristic threats, harassment and criminal mischief.

Nolasco-Gutierrez, 30, of the 500 block of South Pershing Avenue, is also wanted in South Carolina for assault with a firearm, police said in a news release Tuesday, May 28.

Charging documents state Nolasco-Gutierrez tried to force his way into the women's vehicle in the 100 block of South Richland Avenue about 3:30 a.m. March 30.

While doing this he threatened to kill the driver and her whole family, police said.

Two women — sisters — were in the car at the time, and one of them was Nolsaco-Gutierrez's ex-girlfriend, according to court documents.

One of the women opened the car door to tell him to leave, and he shoved her face, police said.

He then grabbed the other woman's hair and try to pull her to the car door, according to charging documents.

Police said Nolasco-Gutierrez caused $500 in damage to the car by banging on the window.

He is described as a 30-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 5-foot-8. He is thought to be driving a white GL-450 Mercedes SUV with a New York registration of FSR-6990, the release states.

Anyone with information on Nolasco-Gutierrez is asked to contact the York City Police Department via Detective Nadzom at snadzom@yorkcity.org or 717-577-1251.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the police department by texting YORKTIPS with the information to 847411.

Staff reporter Lindsay Vanasdalan contributed to this report.

