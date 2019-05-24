Dentsply Sirona's Brian Wood, right, unpacks donated supplies with mission team dentist Felipe Zucolo from Brazil (Photo: Submitted)

Dentsply Sirona announced on Thursday that the board of directors approved of a relocation of their principal executive offices from York City to Charlotte, North Carolina.

The company, first getting its start in 1899, is one of the largest American dental equipment makers and producers.

According to a release, the decision for the move from York came from a "reorganization plan to centralize its sales and service infrastructure in Charlotte."

The relocation was initiated in order to move the headquarters closer to where the company functions the most.

Recently, the company opened a dental academy in Charlotte to teach new dentists, said John Sweeney, the vice president for investor relations.

Despite the relocation, Marion Par-Weixlberger, company spokeswoman, said "York will remain an important hub and production facility for Dentsply Sirona."

Sweeney added current employees with the company will be unaffected by the changes.

In addition to the relocation plans, it was announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Nicholas Alexos will be leaving. Alexos will remain at his position until a replacement for his role is appointed.

Having a long history with York County, Dentsply Sirona got its start after the purchase of the York-based National Tooth Company in 1899, said Par-Weixlberger.

In 1952, the company moved its headquarters from New York City to York.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

