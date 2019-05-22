PHOTOS: York County voters head to polls for primary election
Scott Burford of Springettsbury Township, plays his bagpipes outside of the Brunswick at Longstown, Springetts #4 polling location while supporting York County republican candidates including Julie Wheeler who is running for County Commissioner, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Jonelle Harter-Eshbach, candidate for York County Judge, greets voters at Fairview District 3 polling location, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Jonelle Harter-Eshbach, candidate for York County Judge, greets voters at Fairview District 3 polling location, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Jonelle Harter-Eshbach, candidate for York County Judge, greets voter Arvy Svalbonas as he arrives at the Fairview District 3 polling location on Locust Road, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Jonelle Harter-Eshbach, candidate for York County Judge, greets voter Arvy Svalbonas as he arrives at the Fairview District 3 polling location on Locust Road, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Charlotte Byrnes, 2, of York Township, campaigns for her father Dan Byrnes at Genesis Church, Ward 1, on Primary Election Day in North Codorus Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Residents enter their Precinct 1 polling location at Dover Township Community Center in Dover Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Commissioner Doug Hoke, who is running for reelection, arrives at the YMCA, York City 5 polling location, to cast his vote in York City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Sheriff Rich Keuerleber, left, who is running for reelection, greets Ron Sisto, of Dover Township, outside of their polling location during Primary Election Day at Dover Township Community Center in Dover Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Primary Election Day at the St. Matthew Lutheran Church in York City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Joel Ogle, left, of Red Lion, campaigning for Julie Wheeler, greets Vernon Crone, of Dover Township, as he arrives to cast his vote at the Dover Township Community Center, Precinct 2, in Dover Township, Primary Election Day, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Candidate for Clerk of Courts Barbato Arvonio, left, greets voters during Primary Election Day at the Dover Township Community Center in Dover Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kristin Titzell, right, exits her polling location at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church with her children Kohen, 5, back, and Adeline, 3, during Primary Election Day in York City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York City Council Candidate Lou Rivera, front, takes a phone call while his mother Hilda Lugo, of Atco, N.J., looks on while the two campaign on Primary Election Day at the St. Matthew Lutheran Church in York City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Carol Evans, right, of Dover Township, campaigns for County Commissioner candidate Ron Smith as she greets Rob McKinney during Primary Election Day at the Dover Township Community Center in Dover Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Judge candidate Matt Menges, right, greets Donald Becker, as he arrives to cast his vote during Primary Election Day at the Dover Township Community Center Precinct 2, in Dover Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Coroner Pam Gay campaigns for Bryan Tate and Matt Menges as she greets Dr. Sterling E Walsh, Jr. during Primary Election Day at the Dover Township Community Center Precinct 1, in Dover Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kevin Lynch, of York City, is greeted by Ruth Washington, who is campaigning for her daughter Edquina Washington, during Primary Election Day at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in York City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Carol Stowell, right, of Fair Districts PA, discusses Gerrymandering with Dorothy Stermer, of North Codorus Township, as Stermer arrives to cast her vote during Primary Election Day at Genesis Church, Ward 1, in North Codorus Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kevin Lynch, left, of York City, is greeted by York City Council candidate Lou Rivera during Primary Election Day at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in York City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Tony Cucuzella, right, of York City, is greeted by York City Council candidate Lou Rivera during Primary Election Day at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in York City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Primary Election Day at Genesis Church, Ward 1, in North Codorus Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Primary Election Day at Genesis Church, Ward 1, in North Codorus Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Paul Miller, left, of North Codorus Township, campaigns for Julie Wheeler, Jonelle Eshbach and Denny Ilyes while greeting Jody Winters as she arrives to cast her vote during Primary Election Day at Genesis Church, Ward 1, in North Codorus Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Commissioner candidate Karen Crosby, right, and her husband James E. Crosby exit York City polling location 1, after voting in the Primary Election at Salvation Army in York City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Bryan Tate, right, candidate for York County Register of Wills/Clerk of the Orphans' Court, greets Mike Heine, of Manchester Township, during Primary Election Day at the polling location for Wards 3 and 4 at the Manchester Township Building in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Sheriff Rich Keuerleber, who is running for reelection, campaigns outside of his polling location during Primary Election Day at Dover Township Community Center in Dover Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Commissioner candidate Karen Crosby, right, greets Carol Ober, of York City, while campaigning outside of York City polling location 1, during the Primary Election at Salvation Army in York City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Pam Hardesty talks about why she voted during the Primary Election at her Salvation Army York City 1 polling location, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Commissioner candidate Karen Crosby, left, talks to Precinct Judge Joseph M. Jackson, Sr., of Your City, outside of York City polling location 1 at the Salvation Army in York City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Robyn Randall, of Manchester Township, talks about why she voted in the Primary Election outside of her Manchester Township Building polling location in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Matt Jansen, left, of Yoe Borough, campaigns for Julie Wheeler, Jonelle Eshbach and Denny Ilyes while greeting Jody Winters as she arrives to cast her vote during Primary Election Day at Genesis Church, Ward 1, in North Codorus Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kristin Titzell, right, exits her polling location at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church with her children Kohen, 5, front left, and Adeline, 3, during Primary Election Day in York City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Commissioner Doug Hoke, who is running for reelection, arrives at the YMCA, York City 5 polling location, to cast his vote in York City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Primary Election Day at Salvation Army, York City 1 polling location, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Bryan Tate, a Republican candidate for York County Register of Wills, meets with voters outside the Manchester Township polling place Tuesday, May 21. Tina Locurto photo
Voters arrive at the Dover Township Community Building as polls open for the primary election Tuesday, May 21. Dawn J. Sagert photo
JoAnn Whetzel, who was voting in York City Tuesday, May 21, said she thinks many people in the United States don’t appreciate voting, and take it “for granted.” She added, “You pay taxes, you might as well vote for who you want.” Tina Locurto photo
    When the doors to the Salvation Army polling location in York City opened at 7 a.m., election official Joseph Jackson Sr. said, he was surprised that only one person came out in the early morning to vote in this year's primary election. 

    And, just before noon, that number had only reached 20 votes in Tuesday's primary election, according to Anna Berkey, a worker at the polling place. 

    Not an unusual sight for primary elections, when the numbers tend to be on the lower side, said Nikki Suchanic, the director of elections and voter registration in York County.

    "It doesn't surprise me," Suchanic said, adding that this primary is an "odd-year election" without high-profile statewide or federal races.

    For May's election — similar to past years —  at 6 p.m. Tuesday the director predicted a 17-18% turnout rate across York County. In the 2017 primary, that rate reached 18%. 

    Though the fluctuating voter numbers vary from municipality to municipality, Suchanic said some of the smaller boroughs only had a handful of voters cast ballots as of 1:30 p.m.

    But primaries in York County often decide who ends up taking office.

    This year, no Democrat is running for sheriff, meaning Tuesday's GOP primary contest between three-term incumbent Richard Keuerleber and Shane Becker was likely to determine who wins the seat.

    In York City, four Democrats sought three open seats on the City Council. No Republicans are seeking the posts in November. 

    Results were not available as of deadline. 

    But despite the numbers of York's primary election projecting in the low range, Jackson said he does his job to be part of a history that's "worthwhile."

    "I'm proud to be a part of it," Jackson said while wearing a bright purple dress shirt, suspenders and patriotic American flag necktie. 

    Voters who did cast their ballots showed they were passionate about the democratic process. 

    To Robyn Randall, of Manchester Township, her primary reason for voting was to implement "good changes" in her children's school system.

    With two kids, ages 6 and 11, in kindergarten and fifth grade, Randall said she voted on Tuesday to elect school board members who have policy goals of keeping extracurricular activities in the school system and paying teachers better salaries.

    Similarly, Paul Miller, of North Codorus Township, said he thinks many residents came out to vote in order to have their voices heard in smaller, singular issues that affect their particular township. 

    For Miller, the "Save the Police" campaign affecting North Codorus Township is one of his primary reasons for voting. 

    About six months ago, township officials announced a plan to leave the Southwestern Regional Police Department by the end of 2019. Officials said the township pays about $1 million each year for police services.

    Miller, who called this year's primary a "heated contest," said he is supporting Denny Ilyes, a candidate for township supervisor and supporter of the "Save the Police" campaign.

    "I'd love to see more participation in these smaller elections," Miller said. 

    Standing outside Genesis Church in the North Codorus Township 1st Ward, Tanya Crawford said "the biggest impact is the local election." 

    Crawford, who also voiced her support for Ilyes, said she arrived at her designated polling location as the sun was rising. Crawford encouraged residents to consider voting for candidates she supported, passing out information to those walking by. 

    In York City, Karen Crosby, a candidate for county commissioner, was doing her part to encourage passersby to vote. 

    "No excuses, right?" Crosby said, standing outside the Salvation Army polling location on East King Street. 

    Crosby said she interacted with everybody who passed by to ensure they cast their vote. Earlier Tuesday, she assisted one voter who showed up at the wrong voting location by providing transportation to the correct one. 

    Crosby, who has always had a passion for politics, said she has been voting at the same location in downtown York for more than 20 years. 

    "I'm understanding the turnout is a bit low, but I'm hopeful that it'll pick up as the day goes on," Crosby said. "With this weather, there's no excuse."

    — Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

