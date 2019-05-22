Buy Photo York County Commissioner Doug Hoke, who is running for reelection, arrives at the YMCA, York City 5 polling location, to cast his vote in York City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County Commissioner Doug Hoke and Democratic challenger Judith Higgins will advance to the Nov. 5 election after taking first and second place in the May 21 primary.

Hoke has been on the board since 2008 and is seeking a fourth term. He's also president of the York County Prison Board.

"I was proud of the candidates who ran on the Democratic ticket," he said. "We had a very issue oriented campaign, with a lot of great comments and good dialogue."

Hoke said he asked voters to look at his record and his character on the board, including his integrity, honesty and fiscal responsibility, as well as his engagement with the community.

Higgins, a former Democratic candidate for state Senate, campaigned on the importance of workforce development and library funding within the county.

She also came out against establishing a countywide stormwater authority after hearing overwhelmingly negative public feedback, she said, particularly from farmers.

Higgins was not immediately available for comment Tuesday night.

There were two other Democratic candidates vying for a spot on the ballot in November: Karen Crosby, a credit analyst for a financial services company in Cumberland County, and Madeline Geiman, an electronics technician.

Hoke and Higgins will face Republicans Julie Wheeler and Ron Smith on Nov. 5.

The top three candidates in that election will make up the new board of commissioners.

