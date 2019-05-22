Births for Thursday, May 23
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Stacey (Holtzapple) and Elia Filippone: of York, May 19, twin daughters.
Ashley and Peter Fernandez: of York, May 20, a son.
Hannah (Garlitz) and Dustin Grimm: of Wrightsville, May 21, a daughter.
Heather (Ide) and Andrew Wise: of Dover, May 21, a son.
