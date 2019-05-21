Buy Photo York County Sheriff Rich Keuerleber, left, who is running for reelection, greets Ron Sisto, of Dover Township, outside of their polling location during Primary Election Day at Dover Township Community Center in Dover Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Sheriff Rich Keuerleber fended off a challenge by one of his former deputies, Shane Becker, in Tuesday's Republican primary, winning 53% of the vote with 92 percent of precincts reporting.

The sheriff said he felt confident going into the race.

"I did everything I had to do the last 12 years in office," he said. "The voters have spoken."

Keuerleber, 59, of Dover Township is in his third term as sheriff.

There were no Democratic primary candidates, meaning Keuerleber has all but secured another term.

Prior to taking the top office, he served 12 years as assistant chief deputy and six years as a deputy sheriff, amounting to a nearly 30-year tenure in the department.

Becker, 56, of Spring Garden Township said he joined the race at the urging of his former colleagues in the York County Sheriff's Department and because of his own frustration with Keuerleber's leadership over the last several years.

Buy Photo Shane Becker awaited the results of the GOP primary on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (John Pavoncello photo) (Photo: The York Dispatch)

He said he needed to be up early for work Wednesday and didn't stay up to see the final result.

"I'll read about it tomorrow and see where we're at," Becker said. "I'm sure there'll be enough votes that I can go into the general election, and that's where I'll be."

Becker said if he gets enough write-in votes in the Democratic primary, he'll qualify to be on the ballot in November.

It was unclear Tuesday night how many Democratic votes Becker would need.

He left the York County Sheriff's Department last summer and took a job as a deputy in Adams County in anticipation of his campaign.

