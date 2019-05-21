Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Births for Wednesday, May 22
Births for Wednesday, May 22
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Births for Wednesday, May 22
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Andre'a McCowin: of York City, May 20, a daughter.
Octavia (Brennan) and Tyler McClane: of York, May 20, a son.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/05/21/births-wednesday-may-22/3758191002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.