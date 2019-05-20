The 46th annual Street Rod Nationals East will bring more than 3,000 customized cars and trucks to the York Expo Center, fueling the excitement of car aficionados across York County.

The event, which will take place from Friday, May 31, to Sunday, June 2, at the York Expo Center, will feature cars and trucks that have a combined estimated worth of more than $840 million, according to a news release from the National Street Rod Association.

"I like the creativity of some of the builders," said Tom Wilkerson, special events director of NSRA. "Just seeing the creativity of some of these builders is just amazing."

Wilkerson said attendees can expect to see classic, older cars customized with "stuff that you're accustomed to in luxury cars."

For example, he said many classic cars at the show have been personalized with leather seats instead of cloth, new tail lights and computerized motors. Many also have flashy paint jobs and plenty of chrome.

Hours for the expo are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Afterward, there will be live music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Sunday, attendees can arrive between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets to the event can only be purchased at the York Expo Center. Admission prices are $19 per adult and $6 for children ages 6 to 12. Children under the age of 5 have free admission when accompanied by an adult.

Discounted tickets will be available to senior citizens 60 and older, military personnel with proper identification and NSRA members with a current membership card.

Wilkerson said street rod owners from Maine, Texas and New Hampshire are driving their vehicles from great distances to attend the York event.

In addition to a multitude of colorful and custom-built cars available on display at the expo, an art auction will take place featuring a variety of artists in the fields of pin striping, air brushing and hand lettering.

Proceeds from the auction will go toward Make-A-Wish.

Throughout the weekend, attendees will have the chance to participate in a variety of games and events, including taking a ride in a custom car and winning prizes.

On Sunday, June 2, a Circle of Winners will be featured with the winning street rods of this year's show. Awards will be presented at 1 p.m.

Over 100 manufacturers will be selling parts, accessories and supplies. Free manufacturing seminars will also be offered to attendees seeking more knowledge on the realm of street rods.

For more information about Street Rod Nationals East, contact Wilkerson at 719-327-0827.

