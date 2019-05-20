Births for Tuesday, May 21
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Maren Miller and Tyler Havice: of Red Lion, May 17, a son.
Tiffany (Thomas) and Timothy Anderson: of York, May 17, a son.
Melissa Heisey and Maurice Ausby: of York, May 18, a son.
Johany Del Valle-Cruz and Quincy Tingle: of York, May 18, a daughter.
Caroline Pontier-Reyes and Vincent Paul: of York, May 19, a daughter.
