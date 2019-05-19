In York County, severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Sunday
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for York County and much of central Pennsylvania until 9 p.m. Sunday.
As of 3 p.m., the storms are widely scattered over the mountains, said David Martin, meteorologist with NWS at State College, but there's a bigger storm just southwest of Chambersburg in Franklin County that will probably move into York County by late afternoon.
There could be heavy downpours, with some areas getting about an inch of rain, as well as lightning, gusty winds and possibly hail.
People should seek shelter inside and away from lightning, preferably in an interior room of the house such as a basement or bathroom, Martin said.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/05/19/york-county-severe-thunderstorm-watch-until-9-p-m-sunday/3733911002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.