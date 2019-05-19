Buy Photo Severe weather logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for York County and much of central Pennsylvania until 9 p.m. Sunday.

As of 3 p.m., the storms are widely scattered over the mountains, said David Martin, meteorologist with NWS at State College, but there's a bigger storm just southwest of Chambersburg in Franklin County that will probably move into York County by late afternoon.

There could be heavy downpours, with some areas getting about an inch of rain, as well as lightning, gusty winds and possibly hail.

People should seek shelter inside and away from lightning, preferably in an interior room of the house such as a basement or bathroom, Martin said.

