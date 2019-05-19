Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Isabella Miller and Joseph Hall: of York, May 15, a son.

Rachel (Tingler) Morelli and Marcus Hedrick: of York, May 15, a son.

Laken Eckert and Joshua Jennings: of York, May 15, a son.

Wendy (Oderwalt) and James Stotz: of Columbia, May 15, a daughter.

Amber Meyers and Taylor Rudy: of York Haven, May 15, a son.

Natasha (Tsaconas) and Zachary Lewis: of East Berlin, May 16, a son.

Nichole (Wrobel) and Christopher Zbikowski: of Dover, May 16, a son.

Amanda Plate and Thomas King: of York, May 16, a son.

Abby (Diehl) and Daniel Triplett: of York, May 16, a daughter.

Brittney (Wolf) and Justin Stewart: of York Haven, May 17, a daughter.

Danille and Justin Carroll: of York, May 17, a daughter.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/05/19/births-monday-may-20/3734541002/