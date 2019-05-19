Births for Monday, May 20
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Isabella Miller and Joseph Hall: of York, May 15, a son.
Rachel (Tingler) Morelli and Marcus Hedrick: of York, May 15, a son.
Laken Eckert and Joshua Jennings: of York, May 15, a son.
Wendy (Oderwalt) and James Stotz: of Columbia, May 15, a daughter.
Amber Meyers and Taylor Rudy: of York Haven, May 15, a son.
Natasha (Tsaconas) and Zachary Lewis: of East Berlin, May 16, a son.
Nichole (Wrobel) and Christopher Zbikowski: of Dover, May 16, a son.
Amanda Plate and Thomas King: of York, May 16, a son.
Abby (Diehl) and Daniel Triplett: of York, May 16, a daughter.
Brittney (Wolf) and Justin Stewart: of York Haven, May 17, a daughter.
Danille and Justin Carroll: of York, May 17, a daughter.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/05/19/births-monday-may-20/3734541002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.