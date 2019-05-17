Buy Photo York County Prison in Springettsbury Township, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

In another move to utilize vacant space and save money, the county is considering moving a magisterial district judge's office to York County Prison.

The county commissioners approved a civil engineering study Wednesday, May 15, to determine the feasibility of moving District Judge Barry Bloss Jr.'s office into an unused cell block.

"We’re going to need another facility because we sold the annex, so I think this is a prudent move to look at this," said Commissioner Doug Hoke, president of the York County Prison Board.

The study will cost $15,000.

Bloss Jr.'s office is at the Pleasant Acres annex building in Springettsbury Township. The county sold the annex to Premier Healthcare Management, along with the nursing home, in 2018.

The county has an agreement to buy a building on Pleasant Valley Road to relocate the offices at the annex, which include the coroner's office, the conservation district, Penn State Extension and the county's bureau of weights and measures.

More: York County considers buying building for coroner, other departments

More: York County made $33.5M on nursing home sale: Where did the money go?

But the coroner's office might also move to the prison, based on a recent feasibility report prepared by C.S. Davidson Inc., the same firm that will prepare the district judge office report.

With extra room available in such a secure environment, Hoke said the prison board decided to consider moving Bloss Jr.'s office there as well.

President York County Common Pleas Judge Joseph C. Adams, along with Bloss Jr., visited the prison recently to see the space, Hoke said.

At the May 14 prison board meeting, District Attorney Dave Sunday thanked Warden Clair Doll for his willingness to relinquish the extra space at the prison, adding that the warden could have easily struck down the idea if he’d wanted.

“This potentially, in the long run, could save the county millions and millions of dollars,” Sunday said. “And so, it’s definitely the right thing to do, and your leadership is much appreciated.”

More: York County considers $2.2M plan to build new morgue at prison

More: Commissioners OK engineering study for York County Prison morgue proposal

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/05/17/york-county-prison-could-new-home-springetts-district-judge-office/3696214002/