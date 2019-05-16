Local obituaries for Thursday, May 16
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Bupp, Dorothy
Dressler, Richard
Dull, Mary
Fishel, June
Fodor, John
Grimes, Helen
Gross, James
Haines, Phyllis
Hoffman, Shane
Keech, Charles
Kline, William
Martin, Cindy
Martin, Cindy
Mickley, Arlamae
Miller, E.
Moore, Brian
Myers, C.
Reid, Steven
Warner, John
Wivell, Mary
Wolford, Norman
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/05/16/local-obituaries-thursday-may-16/3685273002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.