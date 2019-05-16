Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Paloma Manzo and Joe Curtis: of Aspers, May 13, a daughter.

Breanna Stanton and Nathan Fritz: of Spring Grove, May 13, a son.

Julianna Pesta and Keano Paige: of York, May 14, a son.

Erin (Snyder) and Joshua Stinnett: of Hanover, May 15, a daughter.

Abigail McAlarney and Gage Lubore: of York, May 16, a son.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/05/16/births-friday-may-17/3697889002/