Births for Friday, May 17
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Paloma Manzo and Joe Curtis: of Aspers, May 13, a daughter.
Breanna Stanton and Nathan Fritz: of Spring Grove, May 13, a son.
Julianna Pesta and Keano Paige: of York, May 14, a son.
Erin (Snyder) and Joshua Stinnett: of Hanover, May 15, a daughter.
Abigail McAlarney and Gage Lubore: of York, May 16, a son.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/05/16/births-friday-may-17/3697889002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.