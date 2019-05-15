Buy Photo Jeffrey Henry, left, and son Justin are being recognized for sustainability and energy efficiency in building at the York Builders Association awards ceremony on Thursday. The featured home is located at 2716 Farnham Ln, York. Wednesday, May 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York Builders Association recently recognized Jeffrey L. Henry Inc., a family-owned building and remodeling company, for energy-efficient and sustainable home construction.

The York Township company received the Peak Green Award for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability at the builders association's annual awards ceremony May 9.

"The clients that we’re building for are seeing energy efficiency and these green features as more important because they see the impact it has on future generations," said Justin Henry, who works in the business with his father, Jeffrey Henry.

Justin Henry said the company didn't use any special technology or uncommon materials in the home for which they won the award.

"It really contains a lot of our standard practices and standard material, and that in itself achieved an energy efficiency rating that this home uses 25% less energy than a standard new home," he said.

The younger Henry added that if a customer were to request more advanced technology, such as geothermal tech or solar panels, they would build whatever the customer wanted.

