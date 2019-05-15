Buy Photo The Harley-Davidson York plant. Wednesday, May 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County is expected to see an economic boost come early July as Harley-Davidson wraps up its $150 million expansion project at its plant in Springettsbury Township.

A spokeswoman for Harley-Davidson confirmed Wednesday the expansion project — which will bring 450 jobs — is expected to conclude in the next two months.

The expanded facility will host the research and development of Harley-Davidson's first electric motorcycle, said York County Economic Alliance President Kevin Schreiber.

"It's a very, very big deal," Schreiber said. "It just adds more caliber to York County's legitimacy as a strong face of manufacturing."

York County expects to see a $200 million economic impact from the construction of the expansion alone, Schreiber said. That doesn't include the contributions of those 450 employees, 90% of whom will be new hires, and their effects on the local economy.

All employees will be full-time staff, but only 85 will be salaried, Harley-Davidson spokeswoman Patricia Sweeney. The rest will work hourly.

"It's not only directly impacting Harley, but it's directly impacting the county's supply chain and economic ripple," Schreiber said.

In 2018, the company decided to consolidate its Kansas City plant into the Springettsbury Township after its 2017 year-end results, when sales dropped 6.7% worldwide and 8.5% in the U.S. compared to 2016. Roughly 800 jobs were lost.

The Kansas City plant served as the hub for operations of the company's Softail, Sportster and Street motorcycles, all of which will now be manufactured in York County, according to Schreiber.

The move is expected to save the company $65 million to $75 million annually after 2020.

