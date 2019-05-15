LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Alexis Ray and Jacob Reinhold: of York, May 13, a daughter.

Charity Britt and Brian Velez' Rivera: of Dover, May 13, a son.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/05/15/births-thursday-may-16/3685236002/