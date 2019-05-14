York City Police are looking to identify a man who vandalized St. Patrick's Church around 2 a.m. Saturday, April 20. (Photo: York City Police Department)

York City Police are trying to identify a man who broke the outer front window at St. Patrick's Church rectory.

The man, captured by security footage around 2 a.m. Saturday, April 20, cut his right hand during the act of vandalism and left a "significant" amount of blood at the crime scene, according to police.

The church is located 231 S. Beaver St. The suspect came from the area of the Parkway Homes and left east of Hope Avenue.

Those with information are urged to contact York City Detective Anthony Fetrow at 717-324-6526.

Other ways to supply information include calling York City Police at 717-846-1234 or texting "yorktips" and the information to 847-411, which is anonymous.

York City Police are looking to identify a man who vandalized St. Patrick's Church around 2 a.m. Saturday, April 20. (Photo: York City Police Department)

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/05/14/york-city-police-want-identify-man-who-vandalized-church/3669112002/