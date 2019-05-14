Buy Photo Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill R-28th District, takes her seat on the Senate floor during Swearing-in Day at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill's bill honoring a local Marine is heading to Gov. Tom Wolf's desk after the House unanimously passed the resolution Tuesday.

If signed by the governor, the York Township Republican's legislation would designate the bridge carrying Stone Hill Road over the Codorus Creek as the Sgt. Christopher M. Wrinkle and Tosca Memorial Bridge. The bill unanimously passed the state Senate last month.

In July 2011, Wrinkle died while trying to save his service dog, Tosca, from a barracks fire in Afghanistan.

“Sgt. Wrinkle’s service and dedication to this nation should forever be remembered,” Phillips-Hill said in a news release on Tuesday, May 14. “It was his loyalty and courage that he showed in Afghanistan when he ran into a barracks fire to rescue his service dog in a heroic act, laying down his life for his partner, that we commend, honor and remember.”

Wrinkle graduated from Dallastown High School in 2001. He then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps to serve as a Special Operations Multi-Purpose K-9 handler for three units.

