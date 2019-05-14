(Photo: )

HARRISBURG – Legislation is on the move to extend the Pennsylvania National Guard’s higher education benefits to family members.

Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement Tuesday that he supports the bill and urged the Senate to pass it. The bill passed the House unanimously on Monday.

Under the bill, a Pennsylvania National Guard member who signs up for a six-year re-enlistment can pass along the service’s higher education benefit to a spouse or a child.

The benefit provides for up to 10 semesters or five years’ equivalent of the in-state rate at a Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education university, or that assistance can go toward an institution of higher education that’s approved by the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency.

